19-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Speedway employee

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Speedway worker.

Greensboro police arrested 19-year-old, Avion Carnel Bell on Wednesday. He's charged with shooting and killing, 72-year-old, Patricia Grant.

Police responded to the Speedway on Battleground Avenue on July 1, where they discovered Grant with gunshot wounds.

Bell is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of stolen firearm and robbery with a dangerous weapon.