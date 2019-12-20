MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — McLeansville woman is asking for the community's help in identifying a man she says took a package from her porch on the 800 block of Caledon Drive.

Debbie Thaxton says the package stolen was Christmas gift. According to Greensboro Police, the package contained cosmetics.

The report filed to GPD shows the incident happened after 5 in the afternoon on December 18.

Greensboro Police say they haven't identified a suspect, but they describe him as a Black male wearing a dark jacket with red details, dark pants and white shoes.

If you have any information, call the Greensboro Police Department.

RELATED: Minutes after package dropped off, person seen taking it from Greensboro front porch, homeowner says

RELATED: Porch pirates strike again in Greensboro, homeowner shares video from Ring app

RELATED: 'It Was Just a Brazen Act' | Video Shows Packages Meant As Presents Stolen Off Greensboro Woman's Porch