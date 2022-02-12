Mebane man faces six counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor

Alamance County investigators received a tip in early December. Investigators identified the suspect as Seth Carter.

MEBANE, N.C. — Detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team investigated a cyber tip in early December.

Deputies said they had reason to believe that a person in the county uploaded child sexual abuse material files to Snapchat.

The investigation led to a suspect living on Brundage Lane in Mebane, North Carolina.

On Friday, investigators identified the suspect as Seth Carter after discovering files, images, and videos, of child sexual abuse material. They also seized a small amount of marijuana and an item of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's said he is facing the following charges:

Six counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carter was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.