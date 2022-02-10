Man charged after sharing child sex abuse materials to Snapchat, Dropbox, officials say

Investigators said they received a tip in November, that a man was uploading child sexual abuse materials to Snapchat and Dropbox.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges as part of a child sexual abuse materials investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a tip in November, that a man was uploading child sexual abuse materials to Snapchat and Dropbox. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at a house on S. NC Highway 87 in Graham. They discovered files that were uploaded to the web they said in addition to other child sexual abuse materials.

Zachary Nicholas Foushee, 19, was arrested. He’s charged with 3 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $20,000 unsecured bond.

Investigators said none of the victims are local or related to Foushee but they're still investigating.