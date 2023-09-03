Mebane woman searching for a kidney donor

Katina Johnson was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2016. After progressing to Stage 5, she does dialysis every day for 8 hours.

MEBANE, N.C. — Working out is not just a hobby for Katina Johnson of Mebane, it’s a lifestyle.

“I love to dance and with me being in dance, I’ve come in contact with a lot of people,” Johnson said. “I used to take a Samba class down in Morrisville.”

Her fitness journey began in 2016 after doctors diagnosed her with chronic kidney disease (CKD). She developed the disease after taking rejection drugs following a liver transplant in 2004. Once diagnosed, doctors told her she would need another transplant. This time a kidney.

“I went home and researched this, and I said, I’m not going to let this defeat me,” Johnson said. “So, I started exercising. I started eating right. My test results started looking good.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson began taking virtual fitness classes with her trainer, Erica Dixon. Under her guidance, Johnson was able to lose 40 pounds. The drop in weight let Johnson stay on the transplant waiting list.

“It’s been really great because she’s so consistent,” Dixon said. “Despite her illness, she is one of the most consistent clients I have. She works hard, she pushes through. It’s inspiring, and the fact that I can help her, that makes what I do worthwhile.”

Johnson’s CKD has progressed to Stage 5. In January, she began dialysis at home seven days a week, eight hours a day.

“I did a lot of crying when I first started,” Johnson said. “I did. I just felt depressed and I just felt like there was no way out, but now I have a better mindset. I’m training with Erica which is really a good thing for me to be back working out and everything.”

She hopes her story will encourage others to never lose hope, no matter the circumstances.

“I know there are other people out there who are waiting,” Johnson said. “That are in the same situation that I am. They’re waiting for a kidney, a liver, a heart. I wanted to share my story to help people know that you can still do the things that you want to do, you just have to find that inner strength within yourself.”

Johnson hopes to find a living organ donor. That’s when an organ or a portion of an organ of a living person is placed in another person whose organ is no longer functioning properly. Those interested in becoming Katina’s donor can click here.