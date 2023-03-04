'Welcome home Ryan!' Community honors Wilkes Co. man doctors once thought to be brain dead

Ryan Marlow has defied all the odds after a listeria infection led to a brain injury last fall. His wife says he has already surpassed many doctors expectations.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — In August, Ryan Marlow defied all odds after doctors said he was brain dead following a Listeria Infection.

Doctors called off organ transplant surgery after his wife, Megan, noticed changes in his vital signs and some motor skills.

On Saturday, car after car showed up for a drive-by welcome home celebration.

Some with balloons and cards, others with handwritten signs of encouragement for the local pastor, father, husband and friend.

After months of long-term care and rehab, Ryan is back at home with his family in Wilkes county.

For many, today was the first time they were able to see him -- in person -- since he went to the hospital more than 6 months ago.

"All that he's overcome and continues to do so, he's just a remarkable person," said Kala Huffman.

Huffman is a long-time friend to Ryan, his wife Megan and their three children.

"We both have twins so we've both handed off clothes and just to know their whole story and prayers and he's a miracle, he's a living, breathing miracle. There are no words, it's priceless just to see him. I have not seen him and so to see him today is unreal," said Huffman.

Hundreds of people dropped by.

Some were strangers who were simply moved my Ryan's remarkable story.

Others driving hours away, just to offer their love, prayers and continued support for Ryan and his family.

"For Ryan to know that through all of this whether he realized it or not, there were so many people who were praying for him and supporting us and the family and we are just very grateful," said Ryan's wife Megan Marlow.

Megan says Ryan gets stronger every day but still has a lengthy journey ahead of him.

Although say time heals all wounds, Ryan is not waiting...loving life with his wife and family that many may say is solely by divine intervention.