Josh Scovens graduated valedictorian from the Middle College at A&T with a 4.3 GPA. He’s on his way to the United States Military Academy West Point.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics.

The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.

“I just knew it was home. The official visit was just so homely,” Scovens said.

The graduate has played basketball for three AAU teams, and was recognized by college recruits by his senior year while playing for Page High School.

He said his parents and family have helped inspire him along the way.

“They just instilled in me, you have to be disciplined to get what you want out life, and you have to make sacrifices,” Scovens said.

He said the road to success while juggling school and athletics has not always been easy.

“Just waking up in the morning to go work out and staying up late at night to do papers, homework, and studying is hard,” Scovens said. “It takes a lot of discipline.”

He said seeing his mother Von go into nursing and his uncle Steven become a doctor pushed him to pursue medicine.

“It just runs in my family,” Scovens said.

He said the Middle College at NC A&T left a huge impact on him.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would,” he said. “We built a bond over there. We all talked, kept in touch. The bond, relationships over there, compare to no other.”

Scovens is confident the medical field is just right for him.

“Honestly something in my heart tells me, I want to be a pediatrician and biology is just the way to go,” he said.

