Triad church honors organist for 75 years of service!

Midway Wesleyan Church in Randleman honors 89-year-old Violet Kirkman for playing the organ for the last 75 years.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — While some of us can't keep the same hair stylist, this Triad church has kept the same organist for 75 years!

Midway Wesleyan Church in Randleman, NC took a moment to honor and appreciate 89-year-old organist Violet Kirkman for 75 years of service at their church Sunday.

Church officials presented her with a plaque thanking her for all her hard work and dedication to the congregation.

Kirkman started attending the church when she was 5 or 6 years old before she started playing the organ at 15 or 16 years old.

She really loves music and her sister-in-law was her biggest impact on playing music.

When Kirkman was little, her sister would practice music with her a lot because that was all they had growing up. They didn't have a television, so their radio was the only option.

Kirkman came from a family that really loved and had a heart for music.

She really enjoys playing with their current pianist, Chance Parrish.

Violet said the bible mentions harps in heaven and when she gets to heaven, she is going to learn how to play the harp!

