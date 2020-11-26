City honors memory of 5-year-old boy who was killed with new 'Miracle Field'

Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed in August while riding his bike. Now a field will be created in honor of his life and memory.

WILSON, N.C. — The city of Wilson will honor the memory of a five-year-old boy with a new field.

The city will build “Miracle Field” at its athletic complex to honor Cannon Hinnant. Wilson officials and Hinnant’s family announced the memorial gift Wednesday morning.

Hinnant was riding his bike on Aug. 9 in front of his Archers Road home when he was shot in the head and later died. Darius Sessoms, 25 was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was a neighbor of the family.