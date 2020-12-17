Missing 88-year-old Winston-Salem man's car found stuck in mud; bloodhounds searching wooded area

Byron William Effler suffers from a cognitive impairment and becomes easily disoriented, police learned from a family member.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police, sheriff's deputies, and K9 units are searching for 88-year-old Byron William Effler after his car was found stuck in a ditch on Thursday. A silver alert has been issued for him.

Police said a construction crew on the Northern Beltway project found Effler's 2005 Dodge Magnum. The car had been driven off the road and was stuck in the mud on the former ramp that leads from University Parkway to Northbound U.S. 52. The vehicle was still running but no one was inside or around it.

Police made contact with a family member who said Mr. Effler suffers from a cognitive impairment and becomes disoriented easily. He hasn't been seen since Monday at his home on Plantation Drive in Winston-Salem.

Mr. Effler is around 5'7 and weighs around 175 pounds. He could be walking in the area of the Northern Beltway construction site to include University Parkway, Ziglar Road, and Rural Hall-Bethania Road.

Bloodhounds are being used in the search of this heavily wooded area, police said.