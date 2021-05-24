Missing Winston-Salem man may have been in fight shortly after last seen, detectives say

Police started investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell Saturday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man who they believe was in a fight shortly after he was last seen, according to a release.

Police began investigating the disappearance of 23-year-old Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell on Saturday afternoon. He was reportedly last seen around 2 a.m. that day, wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and black flip-flops, and driving a silver 2016 Dodge Charger.

Detectives said an associate of Mitchell became concerned for his wellbeing and called police after Mitchell missed some scheduled appointments.

After further investigation, detectives said they think Mitchell got in a physical fight shortly after he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Mitchell or his car to give them a call. The Dodge Charger has the North Carolina license tag "RAV-2608." The car is missing the rearview mirror from the driver's door. There's also a large dent on the driver's door of the car.

If you have information that can help, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.