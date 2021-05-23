Police: Man dies after being shot outside a convenience store in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said they found 35-year-old Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. shot outside a convenience store on E. Twelfth Street Saturday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a shooting outside a convenience store on Saturday night leaves a man dead.

Police said they were called to the "On Your Way Mart" at 880 E. Twelfth Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Police said so far the investigation revealed that two men approached Lowery while he was sitting in his car, at one point, firing several rounds at him. Police said the suspects then ran away from the scene.

Police said the officers that responded and personnel with Forsyth County Emergency Services tried to save Lowery's life and took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but he died.

Police said The Gun Crime Reduction Unit and detectives with WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division are leading the investigation.

This marks the 13th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem. This time last year, police said there were 7.

Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public's help with this case. Anyone with information is asked to call WSPD at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.