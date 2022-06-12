Moore County neighbors turn to shelters amid power outage

We spoke to neighbors who'd been in the dark for two days and needed a warm place to go. Others had to toss out spoiled groceries.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County has impacted thousands. Duke Energy announced Tuesday they expect power to be back on for most customers by late Wednesday night. Authorities still don't have suspect information on who's responsible for damaging two substations.

The weather is cold, which has some neighbors turning to the county's shelters to find heat, a hot shower, a hot meal, and a place to charge their devices.

"I dealt with the power being out for two days and it got colder and colder and colder. I can't do it no more," said Shawn Michael, who lives in the county.

Carol Ring lost plenty of good groceries.

"I have a big upright freezer. It was full of meats and vegetables. All gone," she said.

Shelters, showers, charging stations, hot meals

Moore County Shelter Information:

155 Hillcrest Park Lane, Carthage, NC 28327

For more information, contact Moore County Emergency Communications at 910-947-6317.

Here's the latest on where to find shelter, a hot meal, a hot shower and a place to charge your devices in Moore County, according to the county's Public Safety Facebook page.

