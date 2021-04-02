More small earthquakes shake Sparta Wednesday night

A 2.4 hit just after 11pm, and a 2.1 hit around 11:30pm

SPARTA, N.C. — Editor's Note: Above video is from the aftermath of the major 5.1 earthquake back in August, 2020

More small earthquakes hit the Sparta area Wednesday night, nearly six months after the 5.1 shock back in August of last year that caused major damage to Alleghany County.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake hit at 11:03pm on Wednesday. It measured a 2.4 magnitude. Just about half an hour later, another small quake hit. This one measured a 2.1 magnitude at 11:33pm.

It is unclear if there was any damage. Typically earthquakes of this size are large enough to be felt, but too small to cause any harm.

Did you feel it? If so, you can report it to the USGS: Click here

Why are these earthquakes happening? It appears they may still be related to the big one back in August. According to USGS, aftershocks can continue for months or even years:

"Aftershocks are earthquakes that follow the largest shock of an earthquake sequence. They are smaller than the mainshock and within 1-2 rupture lengths distance from the mainshock. Aftershocks can continue over a period of weeks, months, or years. In general, the larger the mainshock, the larger and more numerous the aftershocks, and the longer they will continue."

By our count, it appears that at least 60 small aftershocks have happened since the 5.1 August earthquake. Many have been in the 1-2 magnitude range.

By my count, there have been at least 60 aftershocks in this area since August. Tonight's appear to be the first since November. (Via @USGS)

The August earthquake caused damage to more than 500 buildings and was the strongest to hit the state in 100 years.