Guilford County approves more money to attract aviation company to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County commissioners approved new money to try to attract an aviation company.

According to officials, commissioners signed off on more than $400,000 at a commission meeting for Marshall USA on Thursday.

The company would invest $50 million into a site at PTI airport in Greensboro and create 240 jobs.

The City council approved a $240,000 incentives package for the company earlier in the week.

According to officials, the company hasn't decided whether to come here yet. The company told the county it also wants incentives from the state.

