'Some of them are big deals' | Boom Supersonic attracts other companies to PTI airport

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Baker said at least 10 companies have expressed interest in locating to the airport mega site.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two of the city's biggest investors were at the state of the city Thursday, Toyota and Boom Supersonic.

Each will create thousands of jobs in Greensboro. News 2 learned how Boom's investment has others wanting to follow it to the triad.

Excitement flooded Greensboro when Boom Supersonic announced its mega-million-dollar jet factory was coming to PTI airport, a place that's well-versed in aviation excellence.

"From companies all the way back to Heico which was formally TimCo, Honda to FedEx all these companies have been here for quite some time," said Executive Director of Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker.

Now that Boom Supersonic is added to the list, Baker said at least 10 companies have expressed interest in locating to the airport mega site.

"Not all of those are real projects, some of them will just fade out they won't happen but some of them are very real and somewhat close. Some of them are big deals and so we are really looking forward to it," said Baker.

Baker said all of the companies are in the aerospace field ranging in size. Boom Supersonic is already projected to create 2,400 jobs, so more companies would inflate that number even more.

"It's huge and it's the plan right now, 8,600 people are working on this airport. Our goal is to have 30,000 and who knows what it can grow to," said Baker.

"We have become and will continue to grow into a huge aerospace center," said Baker.