RALEIGH (WFMY) - North Carolina is introducing several new measures in the fight against opioids and drug abuse in the coming weeks.

The state announced it's adding more than 1,200 pharmacies participating in the Controlled Substance Reporting System, including 367 CVS Pharmacy stores. The improvements also include a digital gateway for pharmacists and prescribers to get one-click access to patient information and identify those at risk for prescription drug addiction, overdose and death.

"The opioid crisis is one of the most urgent challenges North Carolina faces,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Helping health care professionals identify patients at risk is an important step forward in fighting this epidemic that is ravaging lives and communities across the state.”

Walmart (229), Kroger (125), Kmart (14), Costco (8) and Harris Teeter (8) are also adding pharmacies to the system. 474 Walgreen stores in NC are expected to completely integrate into the system by the end of 2018.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to address North Carolina’s opioid epidemic,” said Mandy Cohen, M.D., Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services. “I encourage prescribers and pharmacies to take advantage of these tools, which can save lives by identifying patients in need of treatment.”

Starting Monday, hospitals, medical practices and pharmacies across the state can request a connection through the NC Department of Health and Human Services or the NC Board of Pharmacy. This will enable them to get instant access to the Controlled Substance Reporting System through their electronic medical record.

The integration allows prescribers and pharmacies to view this information in a single click that opens the reporting system, as well as a tool called NarxCare, which analyzes and presents data such as risk scores for patients, via Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway. Appriss Health has contracted with DHHS to provide the technology.

The CSRS gateway eliminates the need for manual log-ins via web portals and then entering a search with patient name and demographics. The instant access will help healthcare providers and pharmacists to quickly evaluate the needs of their patients.

The gateway is among North Carolina’s key approaches in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The NC Opioid Action Plan, launched in June 2017, lays out seven key strategies to combat the opioid epidemic: reducing the overprescribing of opioids; reducing the flow of illicit drugs and diversion; increasing community awareness and prevention; increasing access to naloxone; and expanding treatment and recovery-oriented systems of care.

