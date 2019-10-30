GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her 27-year-old son escaped a fire that started in their home in the middle of the night, according to Greensboro Fire Officials.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of LobLolly Court and Weeping Cherry Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Jim Boggs says the mom and son were still inside the home when crews arrived. He says the man jumped from a second-story window, and had minor injuries when he landed. The woman was able to walk out of the home through the front door, and she had inhaled some smoke.

Boggs says both of them are being treated at Moses Cone Hospital, but they're expected to be okay.

Firefighters say the smoke alarms were working. They don't know where or how the fire started.

Boggs says the home is a total loss. The family's living situation isn't known at this time.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Does Your Nail Salon Use Dipping Powder? Here's How To Make Sure They're Using It Safely

Cookout In Greensboro Could Receive Violation After Employee Allegedly Dumped Grease Mix Into Ground Near Creek

Accidental Overdose, No Foul Play in Guilford County Judge's Death: Medical Examiner's Office Report