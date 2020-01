GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rebecca Garris says her son is riding in unsafe conditions on his Guilford County Schools bus.

She says he attends Weaver Academy.

Garris says the bus also carries students to Eastern Guilford High School, and a middle school. She said the bus has too many kids on it, forcing students to sit on the ground.

Her son captured it on video.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Guilford County Schools to look into the matter.