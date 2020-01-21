GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday morning, there was another joint facilities meeting between Guilford County Schools, the Board of Education, and Guilford County Commissioners to discuss the future of the schools in our district.

The focus of this meeting was finances.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County School Board are considering a general obligation bond referendum to fund various school related capital projects.

In addition to the potential bond referendum, the County is considering placing a 1/4 Cent Sales Tax on the ballot or, in the alternative, getting approval to place a 1/2 Cent Sales Tax on the ballot.

If passed, the revenues generated from the Sales Tax would be used to help repay debt service associated with the general obligations school bonds.

Guilford County Schools says they intend to hold public input sessions to educate and answer questions, but no dates have been set yet.

