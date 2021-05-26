'My little angel back in my arms again,' Mother of kidnapped Greensboro baby speaks for the first time

Five-month-old Nora Grant was taken when police said a teen stole her mom’s car from a gas station parking lot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mom of a 5-month-old girl who was inside a running SUV stolen from a Greensboro gas station talked about the frightening ordeal Wednesday.

Baby Nora Grant was found safe in Winston-Salem hours after she was kidnapped over the weekend. Police charged a 15-year-old in the case.

"(It's) amazing, wonderful, sensational just to have my little angel back in my arms again," Tanesha McCray said.

McCray said Baby Nora is doing very well now that she is at home.

Dr. Irish Spencer from Families Against Senseless Killings joined McCray during the press conference. Spencer is serving as an advocate for the family.

Both women thanked all the law enforcement agencies and people who helped find Baby Nora. They believe an Amber Alert issued in the case worked to bring the five-month-old home.

McCray was too emotional to explain the events leading up to her youngest daughter's kidnapping. McCray also has another daughter who is a toddler.

Spencer explained that McCray and her two daughters recently lost their home when it was condemned after the roof caved in.

McCray had moved things out of that home, was following a moving truck and got separated last Friday, Spencer said.

That's when she said McCray stopped at the Marathon Gas Station on Randleman Road for directions.

Greensboro Police said the suspect stole McCray's Volkswagen SUV while she was in the store. Baby Nora was still inside.

"This could have happened to anybody," Spencer said, "Her car is right here, she could almost touch it. The door is open, she's hollering at someone for directions and this nut comes and jumps in and takes her vehicle."

Two men found Baby Nora outside Colony Apartments in Winston-Salem around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ricky Pegese said he found the 5-month-old with no blanket or car seat, behind the dumpster of the Highland Avenue apartments.

"My heart sunk. It didn’t even look real because the baby was kicking her feet and hands up like tree limbs," Pegese said.

McCray said it was hard to describe what it felt like to reunite with her daughter.

"It was like a breath of fresh air you know? A meaning I can't describe," McCray said.

The family is still searching for a home that will accept McCray's Section 8 housing voucher.

"She is very lucky to have her daughter back but she is staying with friends until she can find somebody that can allow her to use her voucher," Spencer said.