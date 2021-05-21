x
SUV stolen with 5-month-old girl inside: Greensboro police

Police said a 5-month-old baby girl was in the SUV as it was stolen from a gas station on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an SUV was stolen with a baby inside Friday night from a gas station.

Police said 5-month-old Nora Grant was in the running vehicle as it was stolen just before 9:30 p.m. from the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect. 

Police are looking for a black SUV 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate: HFK-2105. The vehicle has a dent on the driver-side bumper with white paint transfer.  

Credit: Greensboro Police Department
Suspect wanted by police. Photo of vehicle.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops.

Credit: Greensboro Police Department
(L) Police are looking for the suspect, (R) photo of the child in the stolen SUV

Police have not released any more details. If you see the car or the child call 911.

