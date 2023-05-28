National Family Fun Day | Spending time with your grandparents

Blanca Cobb explains the impact of the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Family Fun Day. We want to talk about the fun between kids of all ages and their grandparents.

Children bond through playing. And when grandparents play with their grandchildren, it's a way to be a part of their world and learn about their thoughts and wants.

Many grandparents take care of their grandchildren for various reasons. If the grandchild associates mom and dad leaving whenever they see their grandparent, this isn't great because of the negative association. But, if the child sees grandma or grandpa as someone they have fun with, it can make it easier to separate from mom and dad to enjoy grandparents' company.

Teenagers tend to see their grandparents and parents as "old" who don't understand them or what they're going through or don't understand technology. When there's a bond between teens and their grandparents, teens tend to lighten up a bit with their grandparents. When teens feel like they can relate to their grandparents, the relationship improves. This is a reason for grandparents and teens to have fun together. Grandparents have a lot of life experiences and lessons to share with their grandchildren so they can have an easier life.

