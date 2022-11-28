3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County

Troopers said the driver crashed into two cars.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road.

Troopers said a wrong-way driver crashed into two cars. Three people were hurt but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The road was closed for about 30 minutes.