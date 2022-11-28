x
3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County

Troopers said the driver crashed into two cars.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. 

Troopers said a wrong-way driver crashed into two cars. Three people were hurt but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known. 

The road was closed for about 30 minutes. 

Troopers said the wrong-way driver showed no signs of impairment. 

   

