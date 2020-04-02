DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The NC Court of Appeals overturned murder convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens.

Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, were both found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Molly's husband, Jason Corbett, back in August 2015. Prosecutors said Jason was beaten to death with a brick paver and a baseball bat by his au-pair-turned-wife Molly Corbett and her father, former FBI agent, Tom Martens. Molly Corbett and Martens maintained they killed Jason in self-defense after he tried to strangle Molly.

Their convictions were overturned by a ruling in the North Carolina Court of Appeals. The ruling says there were errors in the case and so the defendants were not able to have a "full and meaningful defense." The ruling goes on to say those errors warrant a new trial in the case.

We're still working to learn if Corbett and Martens will be released from jail before the next trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

RELATED: 'In Jason's Name': CBS' 48 Hours Takes a Closer Look Into Triad Murder Case of Jason Corbett

RELATED: Thomas Martens, Molly Martens Corbett Found Guilty In Jason Corbett Trial

RELATED: Jury Selection Starts In Davidson County Murder Case

RELATED: Wife, Father-In-Law Released on Bond In Davidson Co. Murder Case