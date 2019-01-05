RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities to be lowered to half-staff, effective immediately, and through sunset on Friday, May 3, to honor the victims of Tuesday's tragedy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

RELATED: 'Worst day in the history of UNCC' | 2 dead, 4 injured after campus shooting

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same duration of time as a sign of respect.

RELATED: Who is Trystan Terrell? UNCC shooting suspect facing multiple charges

Governor Cooper shared the following statement:

"I am shocked and saddened by the horrific and senseless tragedy here in our own state at UNC Charlotte, and thank the first responders for their brave and immediate response. On behalf of the entire state, I extend our deepest condolences to the victims, loved ones, and UNCC campus community during this difficult time. We are grieving with you."

RELATED: UNCG Holding Vigil After Deadly Shooting at UNC Charlotte

UNCG will hold a vigil Wednesday night on its campus at 6 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users