GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro will hold a vigil in support of UNC Charlotte Wednesday night, a day after two were killed and four were hurt in a shooting on campus at UNCC.

A release from UNCG says the vigil and moment of silence will be held at 6 p.m.

"In solidarity with our friends and colleagues at UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro will host a vigil and moment of silence on campus at 6 pm Wednesday evening. The vigil will be outdoors on the Kaplan Commons, in front of the Elliott University Center. All students and UNCG community members are invited to join together for a peaceful shared experience."

UNCG administration will make remarks. Counselors will be there as well.

The UNCG baseball team was on UNCC's campus about to play the 49ers when the shooting happened. The game was canceled. No players for either team were injured.

UNC Charlotte is also holding a vigil Wednesday night.

