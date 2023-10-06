Some voters remain undecided at NC GOP Convention, most continue to back Donald Trump

The North Carolina Republican Convention is taking place this weekend in Greensboro. Most delegates, and voters alike, continue to support former President Trump.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All weekend, delegates from across the state have been rubbing elbows with

Republican candidates at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro.

All in addition to hearing from the three GOP front runners for president, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis.

Those attending the convention say the magnitude and national attention the event received continues to show how critical North Carolina will be in the 2024 election.

"It's hard to put a word on it, but to coin a phrase, it's huge,: said Tyres Tatum.

The only public access at the convention was at the vendor halls.

This was the first time many had a chance to meet some of the candidates, in person.

"It's everybody with the same ideas, the same values all coming together, said Bett Smith.

"Even if we don't get a glimpse of him[Former President Donald Trump], if he gets a glimpse of us to let him know that we are supporting him," said Debra Adams.

As Donald Trump made his way into the Koury Convention Center, some of his supporters hoped to get a glimpse of the former president.

Some also said they were still unsure of who they planned to support as the republican nominee.

"I would support anyone that got nominated for the republican party. Trump, DeSantis, I love Scott," said Karen Reynolds.

Another voter telling us, "I have not yet decided,"

Just before the former President's arrival, Adams said, "I have trust in him. I have trust in him for our country. He says 'I am here and they're going to have to get through me to get to you and all' and I have respect for that."

Delegates in North Carolina will play a major role in the 2024 election.

But they are confident their message and their party will "Trump" the Democrats.

"We're going to control the council of state races, we're going to control the judicial races, and we're going to keep conservatives moving in the state of North Carolina. 2024 is just a weigh station, it's a stop to 2028," said Tatum.

Political science professors tend to agree, saying this event is the start of what will be a very busy and competitive political season between both the Republicans and Democrats.