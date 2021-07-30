The university said in response to new CDC guidance students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask inside school buildings starting Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State University released a statement Friday saying they’re requiring masks indoors for students, staff, faculty and visitors, according to school officials.

The university said in response to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and state recommendations students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear a mask inside school buildings starting Monday, whether they have or have not been vaccinated, but in some cases are not required to.

So where will those on-campus be allowed to not wear masks?

When they are alone in a private enclosed dorm room, apartment or office with the door closed

When they are in an enclosed indoor space when only household members are present.

When they are actively eating or drinking

School officials strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get their COVID-19 vaccine, according to an email shared with WFMY News 2.

University officials face masks are not required in outdoor spaces for people who have been vaccinated, but are encouraged, especially in large crowds. Officials are requiring anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue wearing face masks indoors.

