NC Trooper saves man suffering from possible stroke, drives him to hospital

Trooper Ramirez saved a driver's life after the man suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A North Carolina Trooper went above and beyond to save a man’s life.

Trooper A.J. Ramirez was conducting speed enforcement Wednesday morning on Thomas Betts Highway in Rocky Mount when a driver needed help.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a van pulled over near his patrol vehicle. That’s when the driver signaled for help.

Trooper Ramirez realized the 45-year-old man was possibly suffering from a stroke. He put the man in his patrol vehicle and drove him to Nash General Hospital’s trauma center and arrived within four minutes.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol posted the following to its Facebook page.

These quick and calculated actions by Ramirez undoubtedly helped the patient obtain the urgent care that he needed during a time when every second counts.