WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount

WFMY 2 Wants To Know got in touch with Home Depot's corporate office and worked on a solution.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%



So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High Point veteran who wanted to get his military discount at his local Home Depot.



You see, to get the discount, you have to scan a code on your smartphone at the checkout. No smartphone, no code, and no discount. This veteran got in touch with us here at 2 Wants To Know.

The Home Depot website confirms:

Active military, veterans, and their spouses get 10% off eligible purchases online or in-store. The site shows a picture of a cashier scanning the code on the phone.

Another website page walks you through the registration process and how to get the discount, and yes, the last step is presenting the barcode on the phone to the cashier.

When 2 Wants To Know got in touch with the corporate folks at Home Depot, they made sure to connect the veteran with the store manager so it could all be worked out.



But that wasn't good enough for our veteran, he wanted to make sure all other veterans would get the same treatment.

He is still serving his country.

A Home Depot spokesperson sent this statement:

We do understand that some people might not have smartphones. Our associates can still manually apply the discount for our service members if needed. We respect and honor our military families, that's why we expanded our everyday military discount to include all U.S. veterans, active service members, and spouses.