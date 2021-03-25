NCDHHS now recommends all grade levels operate in Plan A: a full return to school

Another big change to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit is that screening for COVID-19 symptoms and temperature checks are no longer required.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — This week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Huma Services (NCDHHS) updated the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) as a result of the state's metrics continuing to improve, and the CDC releasing updated guidance that further clarifies best practices for operating public schools during the pandemic.

The updates were published on Tuesday.

The biggest changes to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit are as follows:

All grade levels should operate in 'Plan A'

Recommendations added to the Social Distancing and minimizing Exposure in alignment with updated CDC guidance around three feet of social distancing for elementary school students, cohorting and three feet for middle school students, and continuing six feet of distance between adults and between adults and children.

three feet of social distancing for elementary school students, cohorting and three feet for middle school students, and continuing six feet of distance between adults and between adults and children. Symptom screenings at school entry are no longer required, but are recommended. This includes temperature checks. However, close contact disclosure and positive test disclosure are still required.

no longer required, but are recommended. This includes temperature checks. However, close contact disclosure and positive test disclosure are still required. Recommendations are added and clarified around incorporating screening testing and diagnostic testing in K-12 settings.

Playground structures no longer require regular disinfection

The State Board of Education is meeting Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. to additionally clarify the new guidance.