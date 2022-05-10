Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full

Just because the baker, the flooring company, or the roofing contractor is nice, never take their word for it. Get it in writing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered.

2 Wants To Know hears about all kinds of issues with contracts and service agreements, from wedding-related issues, after you’ve hired someone to put down new flooring, or you’ve paid someone to take down a tree.



Whenever you contract for services, never take someone's word for what they'll do and when. There are no gentleman's agreements. Always get it in writing.

You’ll want to include: the date/timeline to start and finish the service, a detailed list of what is to be done, when payments are made, and any extra “promises or requests”.

“It helps prepare you in case there is a no-show or product or service. You can show this is what I was supposed to receive and I did not,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

Paperwork can help hold businesses accountable to finish the job or do it in the manner and the time frame that was agreed upon. Paperwork can be used as evidence if you should have to take legal action against a business or contractor.



NEVER PAY IN FULL & UPFRONT. The way you protect your money is by never paying in full and upfront.

The 1/3 method is useful. You pay 1/3 up-front for a deposit, 1/3 when the work begins, and 1/3 when the job is completed.

The method you use to pay is most important.

