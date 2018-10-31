WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is changing the expected date of the Business 40 closure.

The NCDOT announced on Wednesday it will move the closing date to Saturday, November 17 at 6:00 a.m. due to previous weather and the ground being too wet.

RELATED | Business 40 Closing | Detours, Deadlines And Projects You Need To Know Now

The NCDOT previously planned to close the Business 40 stretch between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. With construction slated to last for two years, the NCDOT said efforts are underway to reopen the road in early 2020.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY