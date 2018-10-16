WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – Thousands of drivers will be impacted by the highway Business 40 closing in downtown Winston-Salem.

WHEN WILL BUSINESS 40 CLOSE?

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced it will close the Business 40 stretch on Sunday, November 11 at 8:00 a.m.

WHAT STRETCH IS INVOLVED IN THE PROJECT?

Crews will be conducting a number of construction projects on the 1.2 mile stretch along Business 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52 area that will be closed.

HOW LONG WILL BUSINESS 40 BE CLOSED?

The closing will last for about two years, that’s why it’s so important to know the detour information and projects that will be conducted in the area.

HOW MANY IMPACTED BY CLOSING?

More than 80,000 vehicles travel on Business 40 daily. Half of them are local, while the other half are passing through. That includes 15,000 commuters alone from Greensboro who travel to Winston-Salem daily.

HOW CAN I GET TRAFFIC INFORMATION?

DETOURS

All Business 40 traffic will be diverted to I-40, Peters Creek Parkway and U.S. 52, make sure you look for posted detours.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES DRIVING FROM GREENSBORO

There will be three alternate routes for people driving from Greensboro to downtown Winston-Salem.

• Take the 5th Street exit all the way downtown

• Take Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit, then a left onto Marshall Street

• Take exit U.S. 52 to Research Parkway. Stay on Research Parkway until you get to a roundabout, then take Main Street into downtown.

EXPECTED REOPENING OF BUSINESS 40

With construction slated to last for two years, the NCDOT said efforts are underway to reopen the road in early 2020.

WILL BUSINESS 40 BE RENAMED AFTER IT OPENS?

Yes, Business 40 will be renamed after it opens and will be called Salem Parkway/U.S. 421.

WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN?

The sections between downtown Winston-Salem and the I-40 splits, near Clemmons and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will remain open.

The Cherry and Marshall Street bridges will also remain open until construction is complete on the Liberty and Main Street bridges.

PROJECTS, CLOSINGS, & REOPENING PROJECTIONS

BRIDGES

Liberty Street, Main Street, and Church Street bridges will be closed for replacement between November 11 and summer 2019.

The new Strollway Land Bridge will be constructed during this same timeframe.

Fourth Street Bridge is closed and expected to reopen in January 2019.

Broad Street Bridge expected to open in early Spring 2019.

Cherry Street, Marshall Street, and Brookstown Avenue bridges will be closed between summer 2019 and spring 2020.

Green Street Bridge will also be replaced during the same time frame and will include the new signature pedestrian bridge during this time frame.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST

The project will cost $99.2 million dollars and includes construction of Business 40 and 11 new bridges and includes the following:

• Replacing the existing roadway pavement

• Modernizing entrance and exit ramps

• Replacing nine vehicular bridges and two pedestrian bridges

• Lengthening the acceleration and deceleration lanes between ramps

• Widening existing roadway shoulders and adding new shoulders

• Building portions of a multi-use path from Lockland Avenue to Liberty Street

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN BUSINESS 40 REOPENS?

When Business 40 reopens, it will provide a better driving experience with wider lanes, longer access and exit ramps, higher bridges, and increased speed limit, a modern look and a new name - Salem Parkway/U.S. 421

