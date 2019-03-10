A new restaurant is opening in an area of downtown Greensboro accustomed to new businesses. The Sage Mule is taking shape at 608 Battleground Avenue.

Its Facebook page said the business will be a restaurant, coffee shop, and bakery and it's projected to open in mid-October. It's connected to Crafted: The Art of Street Food and Preyer Brewing.

When we drove by Wednesday night, someone was up on a ladder painting the business' name on the side of the building. From the looks of it, the business is nearly ready to open.

Construction work had ramped up over the past couple of months as teams transformed the building from what used to be a daycare center. Most recently, the new owners added a parking lot, a pergola and decorative plants.

The business' Facebook page has also seen an increase in activity. Recently, the business posted pictures of items which it said would be on the menu, including a sandwich called the Scuttlebutt, which is made of whipped feta spread, boiled egg, giardiniera, herb salad and house-made focaccia.

Another item shown on its Facebook page is a Pimento cheese & egg biscuit with Neese's Country Sausage gravy.

WFMY News 2





The Sage Mule will be the latest business to open in the Battleground and Smith Streets area surrounding Greenway at Fisher Park apartments. Besides Crafted and Preyer, other businesses like Joymongers Brewing have opened nearby in the last couple of years.