New survey reveals which Triad city has the highest shortage of nurses

More than 1,000 nursing jobs are open in the Triad, according to a job search for the regions three major hospital systems, Cone Health, Novant and Atrium Health.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — According to a recent Schoolaroo survey, Winston-Salem and Charlotte rank number one and number two, nationwide, when it comes to the highest nursing shortage.

A quick search of the three major hospital system websites in our area list at least 1,000 open nursing positions.

More than 350 at Cone Health, more than 200 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and more than 400 at Novant Health.

All three hospital systems across the Triad have been working to reduce the growing nursing shortage for years.

Vi-Anne Antrum with Cone health says the COVID-19 pandemic made an already bad situation worse.

She says early retirements and trauma related to the high number of COVID-related deaths pushed a lot of people out of the profession.

Retention of current nurses is another priority for local hospitals.

Cone Health has a program in place centered around ways to keep their current nurses, including virtual nursing visits.

"That's a way for us to really retain those seasoned nurses at the bedside who are still willing to work and the mind says yes but the body says no. How do we help create some options for them?" said Antrum.

Antrum also says North Carolina's lower cost of living has had a negative impact.

Wages reflecting that lower cost of living are often lower than larger cities throughout the country.

"When people really don't have that context, it may not make us the most appealing place to be on paper but if they really sat down and figured some things out then we would be more attractive," said Antrum.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem has partnered with Davie-Davidson County Community College for Nursing Apprenticeships.