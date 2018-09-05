SHARPSBURG, NC (WNCN) - The newly-elected mayor of Sharpsburg was arrested less than an hour after the polls closed Tuesday, according to police.

Police received a citizen's complaint regarding Robert Williams Jr. after the complainant said Williams nearly caused a crash near Sharpsburg's town hall. Police then got behind his vehicle and while driving behind Williams, he ran off the right side of the road, police said.

At 8:10 p.m., officers pulled him over at Mill Branch Road and Sandy Knobb Lane. Williams was arrested at 8:29 p.m., 59 minutes after polls closed across the state.

Williams was arrested and booked into Nash County Jail on charges of DWI, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm after consuming alcohol, possession of a firearm on government property, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, and two charges of resist, obstruct, delay.

Police said Williams let them know when he was arrested that he had just been elected mayor of the town.

Williams bonded out of jail with a written promise to appear on June 5.

He won his race by seven votes over the incumbent, Mayor Randy Weaver.

