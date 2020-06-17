'They've gone through so much' downtown Greensboro continues to heal after damage

Storefronts in downtown are coming out from behind plywood. The next steps for business owners and mural artists are becoming more clear.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A more equal number of glass panes to plywood sheets greet people on Elm Street.

More and more shops are taking down the boards they put up as a protection against the damage that happened during protests over George Floyd's death.

Raman Bhardwaj's artwork on Little Brother Brewing Company came down Tuesday. He was one of many artists who painted murals on the plywood.

A few blocks down a portrait of George Floyd has come down but its artist said it will soon be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

"These murals are not a still life or a landscape that can just sit inside. These are like messages so they need to be read," said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj's murals are in storage now. He's not sure what he will do with them but he'd like to see them end up at a school since his artwork shows children.

"Our responsibility to the next generation, we need to make them aware and not avoid these discussions with them and just not cover it up," said Bhardwaj.

Some of the boards continue to cover broken windows as shop owners make repairs.

Greensboro's city council approved $250,000 for damaged businesses Tuesday.

Downtown Greensboro Incorporated will distribute that money and the organization says it began laying the groundwork Wednesday.

"We really have the goal of getting these funds out to the businesses in the next 60 days. We don't have any time to lose. They've gone through so much over the last few months with the pandemic, the stay at home order and then having the damage on the 30th and 31st," said Downtown Greensboro Incorporated Director of Operations Sarah Healy.

Healy said it was working on sending emails to downtown businesses to explain the plans.

She expects DGI will spend the next month figuring out what businesses need the money and how much they will get.

"We want to get an analysis of the types of damages and the costs associated with the events. We are also gonna get a list of businesses that were looted and an inventory analysis of that," said Healy.

DGI will hire a new staff member to look at business insurance claims and police reports.

Healy said the $250,000 will likely be the start of the funding needed to cover the cost of damages. DGI estimates that each business saw about $3,000 worth of damage.