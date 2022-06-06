North Carolina among list of states experiencing fraud schemes, FBI warns businesses

Fundraisers have stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the telephone. More than 100 businesses have been targeted so far in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about a fraud scheme with victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

The FBI says that fraudulent transactions are being made over the phone and targeting businesses such as tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

Drivers were hired through online job sites and got paid using third-party cash applications. They were not aware of the purchases being made illegally.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the ongoing investigation.