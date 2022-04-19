'This region is well-positioned' | NC is close to hitting goal of 50K new jobs by 2025

Carolina Core said 33,000 jobs were created since 2018. That's more than halfway to hitting a goal of securing 50,000 new jobs by 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of new jobs are coming to North Carolina. Companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic are just two of the most recent to bank on the Triad.

On Tuesday, business leaders celebrated all the economic development as they took a peek into the future. This includes the progress in the Piedmont Triad job market.

Officials with Carolina Core said 33,000 jobs were created since 2018. That's more than halfway to hitting a goal of securing 50,000 new jobs by 2025. The hope is for even more growth.

It's a milestone that takes everyone, from local to state leaders, and even bigger economic announcements could come.

"230 active projects are what we are working on right now, which combined have the potential for 69,000 new jobs and $52 billion of investment if we win every single one of those 230 deals," Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Development Partnership Christopher Chung said. "I like to think we can but our job, of course, is to win as many as those as we can, and as I said this region is well-positioned."