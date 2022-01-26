LIVE: Commissioners talk incentives for company behind Project Thunderbird

Gov. Roy Cooper will be at PTI Airport Wednesday as leaders unveil the company behind 'Project Thunderbird.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big announcement is happening Wednesday at Piedmont Triad International airport. The company behind 'Project Thunderbird' will finally be unveiled.

Gov. Roy Cooper will be at PTI Airport for the announcement happening at 2 p.m. Before then, several local leaders will meet to discuss incentives for the unnamed company. You can watch those public meetings live in this story or on our YouTube page.

8:30 a.m. -- Guilford County Commissioners discuss incentives

10 a.m. -- Greensboro City Council discusses incentives

2 p.m. -- 'Project Thunderbird' company revealed

6 p.m. -- Guilford County Planning Board holds public hearing

Here's what we know. Project Thunderbird is expected to bring a major airplane maker to PTI. The company would create more than 1,700 jobs with average salaries of around $60,000 a year.

Economists say this project could be just the beginning for Greensboro, and that it could entice other companies to expand or build in the Triad.

How we got here

State lawmakers approved $100 million in incentives in December to bring an unnamed airplane manufacturer to North Carolina.

Soon after, Guilford County commissioners approved a $2 million economic incentive grant to PTI Airport for costs associated with the development.

State and local leaders have remained tight-lipped about the project, citing ongoing negotiations with the company.

We know Guilford County Commissioners are scheduled to meet on the same day as the announcement. According to a commissioners’ notice, the board will meet earlier that morning to get public feedback on funding for “a manufacturing corporation anticipating the creation of approx. 1,761 jobs.”

The release states, “The company proposes to invest up to $500 million in personal property expenditures and real property improvements in the Greensboro area.”