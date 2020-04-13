ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is offering a new way to experience a wide range of educational events, projects and activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With a visit to the NC Zoo being impossible due to the stay-at-home order, the zoo is now bringing its programs to you!

In an effort to help meet the educational and learning needs of children and parents during the coronavirus, the Zoo is offering an all-new "Virtual Visit'" program.

According to the NC Zoo, the program features a wide range of different online educational events, art projects, at-home activities, and stories from the zoo and the wild that will allow children, teachers, parents and others to experience the zoo and its animals in a completely new way.

“A trip to the NC Zoo is always more than just seeing the animals — it’s a chance to learn in a fun environment,” said the Zoo’s Curator of Education Beth Folta.

Folta said the zoo has adapted many of their learning experiences to an online format easily accessible to everyone from home.

Parents should go to the zoo’s virtual visit web page to access the experience.

The zoo said the website will be updated daily with new animal videos, wildlife-themed activities and other ideas for at-home learning and play, as the zoo continues to care for more than 1,800 animals and more than 2,000 acres of land.

The zoo’s virtual visit includes a ‘ZooEDventure’ online series, zoo classroom, and other highlights such as the zoo’s educational show, the opportunity to ask an expert all your wildlife questions, all-new zoo blogs and more.

For more information about the NC Zoo’s Virtual Visit, visit their webpage.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

