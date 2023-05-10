Tickets go on sale as fans countdown to the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race

Racing will return to North Wilkesboro next year for the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — If you listen closely through the silence of the now-empty infield, you can almost hear the roar of racecars speeding around North Wilkesboro Speedway.

At the entrance gates, we're reminded of the thousands of new memories this year.

Fans and locals alike are already looking forward to next year after NASCAR announced the All-Star Race will return to the legendary 5/8 mile short track.

"We were very happy to hear that it was coming back, Stephanie Winebarger with Glenn's Restaurant said. "He brought in a lot of business; a lot of revenue for the county and lot's revenue for the town. It's always good for small businesses."

She said next year's race has already been the talk of the town.

This year, the restaurant brought back some retired menu items and extended their hours—something they're already planning to do again next year.

"We were also open on Sunday and that was a huge success for us," Winebarger. "So we will probably continue that next year when the race comes back as well."

Wilkesboro native Terry Wright is excited the race is coming back next year. As a former sheriff's deputy, he patrolled the nearby streets after races back in the early 90s, including one, very unforgettable, traffic stop.

"I said, 'I need to see your license and registration' and he pulled his wallet out and showed me his NASCAR ID, I said 'I know who you are Mr. Earnhardt, I need to see your driver's license,' and he said 'are you gonna write me a ticket?' I was reaching across my backseat and getting my ticket, book out, and getting ready you know," said Wright.

Wright let "The Intimidator" off with a warning that night.

Fast forward to this past May, he and his wife offered parking for race fans. He said next year, they plan to offer parking once again and will allow camping as well.

"We really enjoyed it," Wright said. "We got up at 6:30 in the morning and we stayed up there until after midnight. We made sure everyone got out of there and we've had a lot of people contact us wanting to come back."

The legend lives on with the 40th running of the All-Star race on May 19, 2024.