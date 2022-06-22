Novant Health asks for help reducing emergency room wait times

If you aren't experiencing severe trauma, shortness of breath, chest pains, strokes, or other life-threatening conditions, go to an urgent care instead.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health is asking for the public's help in reducing emergency room wait times.

"Like other hospitals throughout the country, we still are experiencing a healthcare crisis – one that stems from a strained and overwhelmed system dealing with staffing shortages in nearly all areas of care. This, in turn, has created an environment where longer than usual wait times can occur," the hospital system said in a release.

Novant Health said the emergency department is where they try to have staff and resources available for people with the most urgent needs, like severe trauma, shortness of breath, chest pains, strokes, or other life-threatening conditions.

If you aren't experiencing any of those issues, Novant Health said patients should consider its GoHealth urgent care locations. Novant Health also offers a 24/7 virtual care service.

Novant Health GoHealth urgent care locations in the Triad

Clemmons: 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons, NC 27012

Hanes Square: 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Kernersville: 794 S. Main Street, Suite B, Kernersville, NC 27284

Lexington: 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, NC 27292

Silas Creek: 2452 Fairlawn Cout, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Thomasville: 1122 Randolph Street, Suite 110, Thomasville, NC 27360

West Highland: 50 Miller Street, Suite C, Winston-Salem, NC 27104