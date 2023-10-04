Novant Health lays off over 100 employees, spokesperson says

The spokesperson attributes the layoffs to an 'organizational redesign plan'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Novant Health spokesperson told WFMY News 2 they are laying off 160 employees from their team as part of an organizational redesign plan.

The layoffs are primarily impacting management and administrative roles, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson clarified that the decision will not impact the ability to care for patients and communities.

The Novant Health spokesperson did not specify when these layoffs will take effect.

"We are doing everything we can to support them through this transition," wrote the spokesperson.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.