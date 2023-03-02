Oak Ridge to receive safety upgrades after children hit by cars on Halloween night

The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road. The same road where two children died while trick-or-treating.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak ridge will make safety upgrades along a road where two children were hit and killed while trick-or-treating.

The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road.

You'll remember, 11-year-old Noah Chambers who died after a car hit him while trick or treating on that road in 2019.

Then on Halloween in 2022, a driver hit and killed 14-year-old Aliyah Thornhill. Another child was also hit, but she survived.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says speed was not a factor in either crash. However, people in the town complained to leaders that people drive too quickly in the area, and they wanted something to change.

“We think these changes will make a difference. most drivers see those digital radar signs and take their foot off the pedal. of course, there are always bad actors, but we hope a lot of people will do just that and slow down,” Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Schneider said.

A town councilman told us the radar should be up by June.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.