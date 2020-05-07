2 The Rescue: Let's get Ginger adopted!

She's waiting to meet you at the Guilford County Animal Shelter

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ginger is a beautiful 8-year-old, 65 pounds, spayed female German Shepherd Mix. She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray back on May 31, 2020.

During her time at the shelter, the staff has seen her blossom into a sweet and intelligent dog. She loves attention and will even crawl right up into your lap, thinking she's a small lap dog! She knows how to sit and down command and is eager to learn more commands in her new home.

Ginger also really enjoys busy boxes that keep her mind active. She would do well in a home that is looking for an active and very social dog who will thrive with training and activities to stimulate both her body and her mind. She may thrive best in a home with no other dogs where she is the sole focus of her family's attention.

She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, and she cannot transmit it to other animals. She is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

Due to COVID-19, the Guilford County Animal Shelter has a new procedure for adoptions. You will need to make an appointment with the shelter Tuesday - Monday between 11 am and 4 pm. There will be two adoptions scheduled for every 30 minutes. Adoptions are open to Guilford County residents only. Adoption fees return to normal prices. Adopters must check-in at the security checkpoint and a curbside approach will be followed.