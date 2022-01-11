Parents seek answers in death of Asheboro woman

Charlotte police say Ahylea Willard from Asheboro was shot and killed in the city on October 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The parents of an Asheboro woman want justice for their daughter after she was shot and killed in Charlotte in October.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police say 32-year-old Ahylea Willard was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Snow Lane in Charlotte on October 23.

Ahylea's parents said she was in Charlotte having dinner. Her mother Mary McMasters said she spoke with her hours before her death.

"I said I'm not gonna hold you long. I just wanted to tell you I love you and please be safe," Mary McMasters said.

CMPD is looking for a black Mercedes-Benz C250 that is believed to be connected to Willard's killing. The vehicle has North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. It was last seen in the area of Snow Lane on Oct. 23.

"It's beyond a heart hurt. It’s your soul," said Mary. "Because this is a daughter that I carried (for) nine months."

The McMasters said they want justice for their daughter and they want whoever is responsible for her death to turn themselves in to police.

"I want them to repent for their sin, and what they did to her, so that God can use them in a way to help others with this type of mindset," Mary said. "I want them to know that (Ahylea) had a heart for people and she was a free spirit and I know that if she could look at the person that did this to her, she would say the same thing: I want you to be saved."

Mary said her daughter was creative, even having her own business doing nails and eyebrows.

"I mean anything she put her hand to, she could do it," said Mary.

For Mary, she wants others to hear her daughter's story and be careful themselves.