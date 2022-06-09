Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

The death of both teens marks the 25th and 26th homicide for 2022 in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Marcus Lee Marshall.

Marshall was shot on the 5200 block of Deacon Way Court. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and discovered another teen was shot that night also.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest whether this was a random act of violence or if the public is in danger.

According to evidence, both men were in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.